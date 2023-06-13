Wander Franco will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (48-21) on Tuesday, June 13, when they battle Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (18-50) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+185). Tampa Bay (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Jalen Beeks - TB (2-3, 6.12 ERA) vs Shintaro Fujinami - OAK (3-6, 11.12 ERA)

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 60 times and won 44, or 73.3%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 10-1 (winning 90.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 18, or 27.3%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious six times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+150) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Wander Franco 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East -549 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.