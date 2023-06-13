Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Athletics on June 13, 2023
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Wander Franco, Esteury Ruiz and others in this matchup.
Rays vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 75 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He has a .296/.357/.482 slash line on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 66 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.406/.491 on the season.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and 28 RBI (68 total hits). He has stolen 31 bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.319/.336 so far this season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 6
|0-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .259/.359/.508 slash line so far this season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
