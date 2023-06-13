The Oakland Athletics (18-50) aim to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the Tampa Bay Rays (48-21) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Jalen Beeks (2-3) to the mound, while Hogan Harris (1-0) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Rays vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (2-3, 6.12 ERA) vs Harris - OAK (1-0, 6.46 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jalen Beeks

The Rays will hand the ball to Beeks (2-3) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw two innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits to the Texas Rangers.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 6.12, a 1.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.423.

Beeks has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts this season, Beeks has yet to get through five or more innings.

He has 14 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hogan Harris

The Athletics will send Harris (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

He has a 6.46 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .204 against him over his four appearances this season.

Harris will try to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.8 frames per appearance).

