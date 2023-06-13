Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco -- batting .289 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 29 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- In 71.9% of his 64 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in eight games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (34.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (12.5%).
- He has scored in 30 games this season (46.9%), including 10 multi-run games (15.6%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|26
|.305
|AVG
|.284
|.361
|OBP
|.351
|.523
|SLG
|.422
|21
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|18/13
|K/BB
|15/10
|11
|SB
|11
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.34 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Harris (1-0) starts for the Athletics, his second this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
