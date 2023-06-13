Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 65 hits, batting .308 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 39 of 56 games this year (69.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (35.7%).
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (21.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 53.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.9%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|.316
|AVG
|.298
|.404
|OBP
|.400
|.547
|SLG
|.532
|13
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|23/16
|K/BB
|16/14
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.34).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Harris (1-0) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
