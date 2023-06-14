As of June 18 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, make them the third-longest shot in the NFL.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay compiled a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Buccaneers games went over the point total.

Offensively, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in the NFL with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Buccaneers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 away.

When the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

Also, Mayfield rushed for 89 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, catching 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

In 17 games, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

In 17 games last year, Devin White collected 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +5000 2 September 17 Bears - +5000 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +900 12 November 26 @ Colts - +8000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

