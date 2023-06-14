Christian Bethancourt -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .224 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Bethancourt has had a hit in 25 of 43 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits seven times (16.3%).

He has gone deep in seven games this season (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (25.6%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.2% of his games this year (19 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 19 .272 AVG .167 .298 OBP .200 .506 SLG .333 11 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 6 22/3 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings