Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to beat Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox when the teams meet on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 115 home runs in total.

Los Angeles' .461 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' .243 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (372 total runs).

The Dodgers' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.259).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with a .383 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 280 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .294.

The White Sox rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.351 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Kershaw is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Kershaw will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (3-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Clevinger has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Reds W 6-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Away Victor Gonzalez Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies W 9-0 Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies L 7-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox - Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller - 6/17/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller - 6/18/2023 Giants - Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Jaime Barria

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney

