The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .254 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 90th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

In 53.3% of his 60 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (15.0%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 38.3% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (38.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .252 AVG .255 .336 OBP .342 .495 SLG .449 11 XBH 11 7 HR 4 28 RBI 17 19/10 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings