Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .254 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 90th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- In 53.3% of his 60 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (15.0%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 38.3% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (38.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.252
|AVG
|.255
|.336
|OBP
|.342
|.495
|SLG
|.449
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|17
|19/10
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.26).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Medina (1-5) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.53, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.