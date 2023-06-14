On Wednesday, Josh Lowe (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .295.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 36 of 55 games this season (65.5%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (32.7%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has driven in a run in 24 games this year (43.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (45.5%), including six games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .290 AVG .299 .320 OBP .361 .473 SLG .598 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 23 22/4 K/BB 26/10 7 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings