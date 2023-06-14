Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .265.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 27 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (18.0%), homering in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.0% of his games this season, Raley has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (42.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.222
|AVG
|.307
|.333
|OBP
|.369
|.542
|SLG
|.627
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|14
|28/7
|K/BB
|23/5
|6
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.26).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina (1-5 with a 7.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.53, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.