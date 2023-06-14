The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (hitting .276 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .253 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.

In 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%) Margot has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).

In 51 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Margot has driven in a run in 17 games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 35.3% of his games this season (18 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .217 AVG .293 .293 OBP .360 .349 SLG .347 6 XBH 4 2 HR 0 11 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 13/7 2 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings