Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (hitting .276 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .253 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.
- In 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%) Margot has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
- In 51 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in 17 games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 35.3% of his games this season (18 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.217
|AVG
|.293
|.293
|OBP
|.360
|.349
|SLG
|.347
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|13/7
|2
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.26 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Medina (1-5 with a 7.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 7.53 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
