The New York Mets and Mark Canha will take on the New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series at Citi Field.

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets are 10th-best in MLB play with 80 total home runs.

The Mets rank 19th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage.

The Mets have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

The Mets rank 18th in runs scored with 296, 4.4 per game.

The Mets' .319 on-base percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mets strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).

The Mets have the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.381).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 104 home runs.

The Yankees rank 13th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Yankees have scored 311 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

The Yankees average the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the league this season.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.211 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Verlander heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Verlander has put up six starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (7-1) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Cole has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Braves L 13-10 Away Justin Verlander Spencer Strider 6/9/2023 Pirates L 14-7 Away Tylor Megill Rich Hill 6/10/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Away Kodai Senga Johan Oviedo 6/11/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Carlos Carrasco Mitch Keller 6/13/2023 Yankees L 7-6 Home Max Scherzer Luis Severino 6/14/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander Gerrit Cole 6/16/2023 Cardinals - Home Tylor Megill Miles Mikolas 6/17/2023 Cardinals - Home Kodai Senga Adam Wainwright 6/18/2023 Cardinals - Home Carlos Carrasco Matthew Liberatore 6/19/2023 Astros - Away Max Scherzer Framber Valdez 6/20/2023 Astros - Away Justin Verlander Ronel Blanco

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Luis Severino George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole Luis Castillo

