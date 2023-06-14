How to Watch the Mets vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
The New York Mets and Mark Canha will take on the New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series at Citi Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets are 10th-best in MLB play with 80 total home runs.
- The Mets rank 19th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Mets rank 18th in runs scored with 296, 4.4 per game.
- The Mets' .319 on-base percentage ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.381).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 104 home runs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- The Yankees have scored 311 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- The Yankees average the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the league this season.
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.211 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Verlander (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Verlander heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Verlander has put up six starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his outings.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (7-1) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Cole has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Braves
|L 13-10
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Spencer Strider
|6/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 14-7
|Away
|Tylor Megill
|Rich Hill
|6/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Away
|Kodai Senga
|Johan Oviedo
|6/11/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mitch Keller
|6/13/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-6
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Luis Severino
|6/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Gerrit Cole
|6/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tylor Megill
|Miles Mikolas
|6/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|Adam Wainwright
|6/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Framber Valdez
|6/20/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Ronel Blanco
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|George Kirby
|6/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Luis Castillo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.