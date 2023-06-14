Francisco Lindor and Gleyber Torres are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Mets and the New York Yankees meet at Citi Field on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Verlander Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (2-3) for his eighth start of the season.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts, Verlander has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jun. 8 3.0 7 5 4 3 4 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 6.0 5 1 1 8 3 at Rockies May. 27 5.0 9 6 6 2 1 vs. Guardians May. 21 8.0 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Rays May. 16 5.0 8 6 6 3 2

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 55 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 25 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .213/.293/.415 slash line on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 72 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 33 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.378/.429 so far this year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Torres has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .252/.329/.424 slash line on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (64 total hits).

He has a slash line of .269/.345/.441 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

