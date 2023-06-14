Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (48-22) and Oakland Athletics (19-50) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 14.

The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (1-0) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (1-5).

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 44, or 72.1%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is undefeated in six games this season when favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 395.

The Rays have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule