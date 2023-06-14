Rays vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (48-22) and Oakland Athletics (19-50) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 14.
The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (1-0) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (1-5).
Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 7, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 44, or 72.1%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay is undefeated in six games this season when favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 395.
- The Rays have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Tyler Glasnow vs Andrew Heaney
|June 10
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Taj Bradley vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 11
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Martín Pérez
|June 12
|@ Athletics
|L 4-3
|Zach Eflin vs James Kaprielian
|June 13
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Luis Medina
|June 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Paul Blackburn
|June 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yu Darvish
|June 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Blake Snell
|June 18
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Joe Musgrove
|June 20
|Orioles
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kyle Bradish
