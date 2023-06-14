Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank second-best in MLB action with 113 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .469 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .262 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (395 total).

The Rays rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .336.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 17 mark in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.198).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.

Glasnow is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics - Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres - Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish

