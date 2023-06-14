When the Tampa Bay Rays (48-22) and Oakland Athletics (19-50) face off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, June 14, Tyler Glasnow will get the ball for the Rays, while the Athletics will send Luis Medina to the hill. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +230 moneyline odds. Tampa Bay is the run-line favorite (-2.5). An 8-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Rays vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (1-0, 2.87 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (1-5, 7.53 ERA)

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 44 out of the 61 games, or 72.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, and won in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-3 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Athletics have come away with 19 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +230 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Wander Franco 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East -500 - 1st

