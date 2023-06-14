Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Athletics on June 14, 2023
The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Wander Franco, Esteury Ruiz and others in this matchup.
Rays vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Glasnow Stats
- Tyler Glasnow (1-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his fourth start of the season.
- Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 27
|4.1
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 75 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashing .292/.352/.475 so far this year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jun. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 65 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI.
- He's slashed .302/.396/.530 so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Athletics
|Jun. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and 28 RBI (68 total hits). He's also stolen 31 bases.
- He's slashing .257/.316/.332 so far this season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .265/.366/.515 on the year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
