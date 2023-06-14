The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Wander Franco, Esteury Ruiz and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (1-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his fourth start of the season.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jun. 9 6.0 1 1 1 6 3 at Red Sox Jun. 3 5.1 4 1 1 6 3 vs. Dodgers May. 27 4.1 5 3 3 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Glasnow's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Franco Stats

Franco has 75 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .292/.352/.475 so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 65 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI.

He's slashed .302/.396/.530 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and 28 RBI (68 total hits). He's also stolen 31 bases.

He's slashing .257/.316/.332 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .265/.366/.515 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rays Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 10 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz, Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.