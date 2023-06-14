The Oakland Athletics (19-50) aim to extend their seven-game winning streak when they play the Tampa Bay Rays (48-22) on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (1-0) for the Rays and Luis Medina (1-5) for the Athletics.

Rays vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (1-0, 2.87 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (1-5, 7.53 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (1-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

The 29-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 2.87 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .175.

Glasnow has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

The Athletics are sending Medina (1-5) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.53, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.

Medina has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Medina heads into the matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has not made an outing so far in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

