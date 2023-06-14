Wander Franco -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .475, fueled by 29 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

In 70.8% of his games this year (46 of 65), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (33.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 30 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 27 .305 AVG .274 .361 OBP .339 .523 SLG .406 21 XBH 8 5 HR 3 23 RBI 10 18/13 K/BB 17/10 11 SB 11

Athletics Pitching Rankings