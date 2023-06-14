Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Wander Franco -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .475, fueled by 29 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.8% of his games this year (46 of 65), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (33.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 30 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|27
|.305
|AVG
|.274
|.361
|OBP
|.339
|.523
|SLG
|.406
|21
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|18/13
|K/BB
|17/10
|11
|SB
|11
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.26 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the righty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 7.53 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
