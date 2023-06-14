Yandy Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 65 hits, which is best among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .302 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 39 of 57 games this year (68.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (35.1%).

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (21.1%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has driven in a run in 21 games this season (36.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 52.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 25 .316 AVG .286 .404 OBP .386 .547 SLG .510 13 XBH 12 7 HR 5 17 RBI 17 23/16 K/BB 16/14 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings