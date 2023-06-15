At +12500, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.

A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.

Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game on offense last year (15th in NFL), and it surrendered 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

Last season the Buccaneers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 on the road.

Tampa Bay lost every game as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, hauling in 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Devin White amassed 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +5000 2 September 17 Bears - +5000 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +900 12 November 26 @ Colts - +8000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

