Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is hitting .235 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Mejia has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (16 of 30), with more than one hit six times (20.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 30 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 43.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .212 AVG .260 .250 OBP .296 .365 SLG .380 6 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings