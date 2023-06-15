Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Athletics.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .314 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.
  • Ramirez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .533 with one homer during his last outings.
  • In 35 of 53 games this season (66.0%) Ramirez has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (34.0%).
  • He has homered in nine games this year (17.0%), homering in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Ramirez has driven in a run in 20 games this season (37.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (45.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 22
.301 AVG .329
.363 OBP .349
.621 SLG .390
16 XBH 3
8 HR 1
21 RBI 9
29/9 K/BB 10/3
3 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.24).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
  • Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
