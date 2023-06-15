Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Athletics.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .314 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Ramirez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .533 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 35 of 53 games this season (66.0%) Ramirez has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (34.0%).
- He has homered in nine games this year (17.0%), homering in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Ramirez has driven in a run in 20 games this season (37.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (45.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|.301
|AVG
|.329
|.363
|OBP
|.349
|.621
|SLG
|.390
|16
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|9
|29/9
|K/BB
|10/3
|3
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.24).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
