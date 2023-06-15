The Jacksonville Jaguars have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -160

-160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville compiled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 24th, allowing 353.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars picked up five wins at home last year and four away.

When favored last season Jacksonville had just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC as a whole.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun registered 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +8000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +8000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3000 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +12500 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

