Jose Siri -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .225 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 41 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.2% of them.

Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (29.3%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.9% of his games this season, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22 of 41 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 17 .234 AVG .213 .286 OBP .258 .506 SLG .590 8 XBH 11 6 HR 6 14 RBI 13 26/6 K/BB 26/4 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings