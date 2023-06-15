Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Thursday, Josh Lowe (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .292 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this season (37 of 56), with at least two hits 18 times (32.1%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (19.6%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 44.6% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 56 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.290
|AVG
|.294
|.320
|OBP
|.354
|.473
|SLG
|.578
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|22/4
|K/BB
|29/10
|7
|SB
|9
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.24 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (0-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
