On Thursday, Josh Lowe (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .292 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this season (37 of 56), with at least two hits 18 times (32.1%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (19.6%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 44.6% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 of 56 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .290 AVG .294 .320 OBP .354 .473 SLG .578 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 24 22/4 K/BB 29/10 7 SB 9

Athletics Pitching Rankings