Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Luke Raley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .258.
- Raley has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (27 of 51), with at least two hits 11 times (21.6%).
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.222
|AVG
|.291
|.333
|OBP
|.352
|.542
|SLG
|.595
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|14
|28/7
|K/BB
|26/5
|6
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.24).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
