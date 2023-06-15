Thursday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (42-25) going head-to-head against the Los Angeles Angels (38-32) at 8:05 PM (on June 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (9-2) for the Rangers and Shohei Ohtani (5-2) for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Rangers have won 25 out of the 38 games, or 65.8%, in which they've been favored.

This season Texas has won 24 of its 36 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 415 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Angels Performance Insights

The Angels have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Angels have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Angels have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has been victorious 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 6 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (343 total runs).

The Angels have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 10 @ Rays W 8-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley June 11 @ Rays L 7-3 Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan June 12 Angels L 9-6 Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson June 13 Angels L 7-3 Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria June 14 Angels W 6-3 Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers June 15 Angels - Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani June 16 Blue Jays - Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman June 17 Blue Jays - Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman June 18 Blue Jays - Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt June 19 @ White Sox - Andrew Heaney vs Mike Clevinger June 20 @ White Sox - Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease

Angels Schedule