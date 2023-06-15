Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Thursday at Globe Life Field against Nathan Eovaldi, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in MLB play with 90 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .456 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .272 batting average leads the majors.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.2 runs per game (415 total).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 15 mark in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.198).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels' 98 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 217 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Angels have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles has scored 343 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Angels have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Angels rank 21st with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Angels rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.338 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (9-2) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.49 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Eovaldi has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Eovaldi is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 13 appearances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels' Ohtani (5-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing five innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing three hits.

He's going for his sixth quality start in a row.

Ohtani has made 12 starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Home Patrick Sandoval Bryan Woo 6/11/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Griffin Canning Logan Gilbert 6/12/2023 Rangers W 9-6 Away Tyler Anderson Dane Dunning 6/13/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Away Jaime Barria Cody Bradford 6/14/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Away Reid Detmers Andrew Heaney 6/15/2023 Rangers - Away Shohei Ohtani Nathan Eovaldi 6/16/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Sandoval Brady Singer 6/17/2023 Royals - Away Griffin Canning - 6/18/2023 Royals - Away Tyler Anderson Zack Greinke 6/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jaime Barria Clayton Kershaw 6/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Reid Detmers Michael Grove

