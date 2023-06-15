How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Thursday at Globe Life Field against Nathan Eovaldi, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh in MLB play with 90 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Texas' .456 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' .272 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.2 runs per game (415 total).
- The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 15 mark in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.198).
Angels Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Angels' 98 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 217 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.
- The Angels have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Los Angeles has scored 343 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Angels rank 21st with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Los Angeles has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.338 WHIP this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eovaldi (9-2) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.49 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Eovaldi has eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Eovaldi is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 13 appearances this season.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Angels' Ohtani (5-2) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing five innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing three hits.
- He's going for his sixth quality start in a row.
- Ohtani has made 12 starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-3
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Shane McClanahan
|6/12/2023
|Angels
|L 9-6
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|6/13/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Jaime Barria
|6/14/2023
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Reid Detmers
|6/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Kevin Gausman
|6/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Kevin Gausman
|6/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Chris Bassitt
|6/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Mike Clevinger
|6/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dylan Cease
Angels Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Angels Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-2
|Home
|Patrick Sandoval
|Bryan Woo
|6/11/2023
|Mariners
|W 9-4
|Home
|Griffin Canning
|Logan Gilbert
|6/12/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-6
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Dane Dunning
|6/13/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Away
|Jaime Barria
|Cody Bradford
|6/14/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Reid Detmers
|Andrew Heaney
|6/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Shohei Ohtani
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Patrick Sandoval
|Brady Singer
|6/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Griffin Canning
|-
|6/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Zack Greinke
|6/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jaime Barria
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Reid Detmers
|Michael Grove
