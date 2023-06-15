Shohei Ohtani rides an 11-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (38-32) game versus the Texas Rangers (42-25), at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday, at Globe Life Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-2) to the mound, while Ohtani (5-2) will get the nod for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-2, 2.49 ERA) vs Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.43 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (9-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.49, a 4.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .981 in 13 games this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 343 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 607 hits, eighth in baseball, with 98 home runs (fifth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Angels one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-28 with a double in eight innings.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels will send Ohtani (5-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .176 batting average against him.

Ohtani is aiming to record his sixth straight quality start in this matchup.

Ohtani is looking to record his 13th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.053 WHIP ranks 11th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third.

