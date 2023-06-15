Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (49-22) and Oakland Athletics (19-51) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:37 PM ET on June 15.

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (4-3) for the Rays and Paul Blackburn for the Athletics.

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 45, or 72.6%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 67.7% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 401.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

Rays Schedule