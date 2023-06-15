Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

The Rays are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+170). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Rays vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -210 +170 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 72.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (45-17).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 12-2 (85.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Tampa Bay has played in 71 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-28-4).

The Rays have covered 69.2% of their games this season, going 9-4-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-7 18-15 21-10 28-12 38-19 11-3

