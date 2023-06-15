How to Watch the Rays vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Athletics Player Props
|Rays vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Athletics Prediction
|Rays vs Athletics Odds
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 113 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .470 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.264).
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (401 total).
- The Rays rank second in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.199).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Taj Bradley (4-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Bradley is yet to register a quality start this season.
- Bradley has six starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Yu Darvish
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Musgrove
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.