Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 113 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .470 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.264).

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (401 total).

The Rays rank second in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Taj Bradley (4-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Bradley is yet to register a quality start this season.

Bradley has six starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics - Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres - Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells

