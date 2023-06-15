On Thursday, June 15, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (49-22) visit Esteury Ruiz's Oakland Athletics (19-51) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:37 PM ET.

The Rays are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+170). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 45 (72.6%) of those contests.

The Rays have a 12-2 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Athletics have won in 19, or 27.9%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win nine times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Francisco Mejía 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -450 - 1st

