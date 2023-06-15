Player prop bet options for Wander Franco, Esteury Ruiz and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday (at 3:37 PM ET).

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Franco Stats

Franco has 77 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .295/.356/.475 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 68 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 36 RBI.

He has a slash line of .311/.404/.539 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jun. 14 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 69 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 33 stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.315/.331 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 2 vs. Rays Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 54 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .266/.368/.517 on the season.

Rooker has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .308 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rays Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 10 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

