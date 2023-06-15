The Tampa Bay Rays (49-22) visit the Oakland Athletics (19-51) at 3:37 PM ET on Thursday.

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (4-3, 4.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn.

Rays vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays will hand the ball to Bradley (4-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 22-year-old has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across eight games.

None of Bradley's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In eight starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.

Blackburn enters this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Blackburn will look to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

