Taylor Walls -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .209 with seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Walls has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 52 games this season, with multiple hits in 9.6% of them.

In 11.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this season (15 of 52), with two or more RBI three times (5.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .169 AVG .242 .297 OBP .327 .260 SLG .505 5 XBH 11 1 HR 6 5 RBI 17 23/13 K/BB 27/12 7 SB 9

Athletics Pitching Rankings