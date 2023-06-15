Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Taylor Walls -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 15 at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .209 with seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 52 games this season, with multiple hits in 9.6% of them.
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this season (15 of 52), with two or more RBI three times (5.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.169
|AVG
|.242
|.297
|OBP
|.327
|.260
|SLG
|.505
|5
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|17
|23/13
|K/BB
|27/12
|7
|SB
|9
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.24).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
