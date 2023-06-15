Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.237 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Athletics.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .831, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 42nd in slugging.
- In 71.2% of his 66 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (12.1%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 66 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.305
|AVG
|.282
|.361
|OBP
|.350
|.523
|SLG
|.409
|21
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|18/13
|K/BB
|17/11
|11
|SB
|11
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.24 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
