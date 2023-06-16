As of June 18 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, make them the third-longest shot in the league.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.

Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game on offense last year (15th in NFL), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

The Buccaneers picked up five wins at home last season and three away.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.

Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In 17 games, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

Devin White collected 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +5000 2 September 17 Bears - +5000 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +900 12 November 26 @ Colts - +8000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

