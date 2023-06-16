Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of June 18 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, make them the third-longest shot in the league.
Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.
- Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game on offense last year (15th in NFL), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.
- The Buccaneers picked up five wins at home last season and three away.
- As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.
- In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.
- Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.
- Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- In 17 games, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.
- Devin White collected 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of June 16 at 9:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.