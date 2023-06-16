Catherine McNally is in the Viking Classic Birmingham round of 16 versus Anastasia Potapova. McNally currently is +1600 to win it all at Edgbaston Priory Club.

McNally at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

McNally's Next Match

On Thursday, June 22 at 5:00 AM ET, McNally will play Potapova in the round of 16, after getting past Lauren Davis 6-1, 7-5 in the previous round.

McNally Stats

In the Round of 32 on Monday, McNally beat No. 47-ranked Davis, 6-1, 7-5.

The 21-year-old McNally is 17-15 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

McNally is 2-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), McNally has played 22.7 games per match. She won 53.6% of them.

In her three matches on a grass surface over the past year, McNally has averaged 20.7 games.

Over the past 12 months, McNally has been victorious in 42.5% of her return games and 64.6% of her service games.

On grass over the past 12 months, McNally has claimed 76.7% of her service games and 46.9% of her return games.

