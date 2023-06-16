Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.132 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks while batting .227.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 26 of 44 games this season (59.1%), including seven multi-hit games (15.9%).
- In 15.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this year (19 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|.272
|AVG
|.174
|.298
|OBP
|.203
|.506
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|7
|22/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.30), 30th in WHIP (1.159), and 20th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
