The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.132 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks while batting .227.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 26 of 44 games this season (59.1%), including seven multi-hit games (15.9%).

In 15.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.3% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.2% of his games this year (19 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 20 .272 AVG .174 .298 OBP .203 .506 SLG .333 11 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 7 22/3 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 0

