On Friday, Isaac Paredes (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .258 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 79th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 34 of 62 games this season (54.8%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (24.2%).

In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.7% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.9%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .252 AVG .264 .336 OBP .350 .495 SLG .453 11 XBH 12 7 HR 4 28 RBI 18 19/10 K/BB 25/9 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings