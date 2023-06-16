Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Friday, Isaac Paredes (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .258 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 79th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 34 of 62 games this season (54.8%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (24.2%).
- In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.9%.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.252
|AVG
|.264
|.336
|OBP
|.350
|.495
|SLG
|.453
|11
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|18
|19/10
|K/BB
|25/9
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 36-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.159 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
