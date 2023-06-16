The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .225 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

Siri has gotten a hit in 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%), with at least two hits on five occasions (12.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 29.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 41), and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has an RBI in 18 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year (22 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 17 .234 AVG .213 .286 OBP .258 .506 SLG .590 8 XBH 11 6 HR 6 14 RBI 13 26/6 K/BB 26/4 4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings