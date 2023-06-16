Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .225 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- Siri has gotten a hit in 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%), with at least two hits on five occasions (12.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 29.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 41), and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has an RBI in 18 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year (22 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|17
|.234
|AVG
|.213
|.286
|OBP
|.258
|.506
|SLG
|.590
|8
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|13
|26/6
|K/BB
|26/4
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (5-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.30), 30th in WHIP (1.159), and 20th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.