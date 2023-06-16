Josh Lowe -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .285 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (31.6%).

He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 57), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in 25 games this year (43.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (43.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .290 AVG .280 .320 OBP .339 .473 SLG .551 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 24 22/4 K/BB 31/10 7 SB 9

