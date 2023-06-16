On Friday, Luke Raley (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks.

In 53.8% of his 52 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has driven home a run in 17 games this year (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 22 of 52 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .222 AVG .301 .333 OBP .359 .542 SLG .627 13 XBH 11 4 HR 8 12 RBI 15 28/7 K/BB 27/5 6 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings