How to Watch the Mariners vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 19th in MLB action with 74 total home runs.
- Seattle's .383 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.229).
- Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 297 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners' .309 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.216).
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 77 home runs.
- Fueled by 205 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 292 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.358 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing five hits.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.
- Kopech has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/11/2023
|Angels
|L 9-4
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Griffin Canning
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 8-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Edward Cabrera
|6/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-1
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eury Pérez
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lucas Giolito
|6/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lance Lynn
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Domingo Germán
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Clarke Schmidt
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/14/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Grove
|6/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Bryan Woo
|6/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Logan Gilbert
|6/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Bryce Miller
|6/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Andrew Heaney
|6/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
