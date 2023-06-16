The Chicago White Sox (30-40) will look to Luis Robert, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Seattle Mariners (33-34) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (0-1) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (3-5) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Mariners vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.03 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo will take to the mound for the Mariners, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 10.80, a batting average against of .355 and 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (3-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering five hits.

In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.03, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.

Kopech enters this game with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Kopech will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.03 ERA ranks 40th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth.

