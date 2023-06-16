Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .282 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 46 of 68 games this season (67.6%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (26.5%).
- In 16.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.2% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 34 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.291
|AVG
|.273
|.433
|OBP
|.369
|.547
|SLG
|.405
|13
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|16
|27/22
|K/BB
|39/19
|6
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.159 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.
