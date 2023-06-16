Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (50-22) and the San Diego Padres (33-35) at PETCO Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 16.

The Padres will look to Yu Darvish (5-4) versus the Rays and Shane McClanahan (10-1).

Rays vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The Rays have a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Rays have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win three times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (405 total, 5.6 per game).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.54 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule